LSU Student To Compete In 'Jeopardy!' College Tournament: How To Watch

Louisiana State University will be well represented during the Jeopardy! National College Championship, thanks to LSU student Stephen Privat.

Privat is one of 36 college students competing in the championship for the $250,000 grand prize. The third-year political science major is set to graduate this semester, but before he leaves he is able to live out his dream of representing his school on his favorite television show, according to LSU.

"This experience was so surreal and such a dream come true," he said. "I'm a Louisiana native, and I always pictured myself attending LSU for college. I felt so proud to be representing not only myself, but also LSU as I accomplished this dream."

Though the couldn't give out any spoilers — you have to watch the tournament to see how he fared — Privat called his time on the show an "amazing experience."

"I loved being able to hang out in L.A., meet 35 other incredibly smart college students and compete against each other on national television," he said. "We all really bonded over this shared experience and have created some amazing friendships."

The Jeopardy! National College Championship begins Tuesday, February 8, and will air at 7 p.m. on ABC. Tuesday through Friday. The $250,000 grand prize will go to the overall winner while the second and third place finishers will get $100,000 and $50,000, respectively.