Naked Man Sprays People With Fire Extinguisher In Florida High-Rise

It's one thing to have a naked man running amok in an apartment building. It's another thing to have that and a false fire alarm going off at the same time. That's what happened to residents at a Florida high-rise apartment building over the weekend.

Police officers responded to the bizarre incident on 12th Street in Tampa Sunday (February 6), where the nude man reportedly pulled a fire alarm in the high-rise and ran around with a fire extinguisher in hand, according to WFLA. The man reportedly sprayed people with the fire extinguisher as they were evacuating the building.

WFLA reporter Mahsa Saiedi witnessed the strange event as it unfolded.

"The naked man was being chased by a group of people. What in the world is happening?!" she tweeted, adding that the man was caught before Tampa Police arrived on the scene. Applause also rang out from the crowd when the naked guy was detained, she says.

"Witnesses say the naked man pulled the fire alarm of a high-rise condo building on 12th street. As people were evacuating, the perp sprayed men, women & children with the hydrant," Saeidi summarized. "I haven’t heard of any injuries. Police have it under control."