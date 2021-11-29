Florida Woman Accused Of Stripping Down Naked Inside Home, Hugging People

A Florida woman was arrested recently after authorities say she dropped by someone's house and undressed herself, WFLA reported Thursday (November 25).

Police claim 35-year-old Heather Cruz, of Dunnellon, entered a Citrus County home through a side door on November 21. Once inside, she reportedly took off her clothes, exposed her genitalia, and then grabbed and hugged the homeowner.

Officers say she then sat on the lap of two other residents, saying "you like it." One of them was at least 65 years old, police added. When two people reportedly escorted the naked woman to the front door, Cruz allegedly grabbed the testicles of someone and made sexual comments, reports say.

Police eventually arrived at the scene, but that wasn't the end of the alleged chaos. Officers reportedly ordered Cruz to put on a shirt, but she allegedly resisted officers and was handcuffed. When place inside the patrol car, police say she kicked an officer in the chest. Authorities called for backup, and Cruz allegedly kicked another officer in the chest, according to police.

Cruz was booked into the Citrus County Detention Facility on multiple charges, including three counts of battery on persons 65 years of age or older, two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, and one count of resisting an officer with violence, burglary with battery, exposure of sexual organs and battery.