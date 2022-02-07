New Mexico Intruder Apologizes, Leaves $200 After Bathing And Eating Shrimp

A home intruder in New Mexico left $200 as reimbursement for the window that he broke while getting into the house, according to a Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office report.

Insider reported that 34-year-old Teral Christesson not only slept in the home, but he used the homeowner's bath, drank beer, and ate shrimp. It all took place last Sunday.

The intruder was also armed with an AR-15 scoped rifle and a duffle bag. The homeowners returned to the home that afternoon and found Christesson in their home.

According to the homeowners, Christesson was "extremely embarrassed and apologetic." Before he left the home, he places $200 on the living room chair as "reimbursement for the window he broke." He then picked up his rifle and duffle bag and vacated the property.

Police found Christesson on Monday near a fast food restaurant after reports of a man attempting to hijack a car.

Christesson was booked into the Santa Fe County Jail on charges of aggravated burglary, larceny, and criminal damage to a property.