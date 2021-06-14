Feedback

Floyd Mayweather's Las Vegas Home Burglarized, Offering $100K Reward

By Ginny Reese

June 14, 2021

Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul
Photo: Getty Images

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather's Las Vegas home was burglarized, and now he is offering a huge reward for any information that can help find the robbers. The cash reward is "at least $100,000."

Mayweather took to social media to get the news out. He said that the perpetrators left with many valuable things.

Mayweather wrote on Instagram:

"One’s home is their sanctuary, place of peace, relaxation and comfort. When someone violates that sanctuary, it is disturbing and hurtful.
One of my homes was burglarized in Las Vegas. They stole many valuable handbags and other belongings of substantial value. I am offering at least $100,000.00 reward for information that leads to the return of my belongings. The level of disrespect and greed it takes for someone to do this is unfathomable. Thank you for to anyone who comes forward with any information. God bless."

Mayweather did not disclose exactly when the burglary happened, nor did he give specific details about what was taken. But, the cash reward of $100,000 seems like pocket change for Mayweather, who just walked away with at least $35 million for his pay-per-view fight with Logan Paul, reported FOX News.

