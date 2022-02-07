North Carolina Couple Hits The Jackpot Using Set Of Special Numbers

A North Carolina couple is celebrating a big lottery win after getting a little help from their grandchildren.

Christopher Bowman, of Raleigh, stopped by the Food Lion on Six Forks Road on Friday (February 4) to pick up a Cash 5 ticket for Sunday's drawing, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. When he and his wife, Cindy, checked the numbers on Monday, they were shocked to find that their ticket was a winner.

"We've never seen a winning ticket before," said Cindy Bowman.

Now, they have a winning ticket of their very own after it matched all five numbers called in the drawing, earning him the $212,415 jackpot. Bowman told lottery officials he used his grandchildren's birthdays to pick the numbers, which turned out to be his good luck charm.

"We were just laughing because we could not believe it," Christopher Bowman said. "We're still pinching ourselves to make sure it is real."

Bowman claimed his prize on Monday (February 7), taking home a grand total of $150,836 after state and federal taxes. So what do they plan to do with their new winnings? The Bowmans told lottery officials they have a few ideas, like investing, paying bills, and doing "family stuff."

"Now we can go visit our grandkids," said Cindy Bowman. "They are scattered all around the country."