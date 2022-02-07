Penguins Star Evgeni Malkin Placed On COVID-19 Protocol List

By Jason Hall

February 7, 2022

Pittsburgh Penguins v New York Islanders - Game Six
Photo: Getty Images

Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin has been placed into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the team announced in a news release on their official website Monday (February 7).

Malkin missed the majority of the first half of the NHL season as he recovered from offseason knee surgery before making his 2022 debut in Pittsburgh's January 11 game against the Anaheim Ducks, scoring two goals and recording an assist in a 4-1 victory.

The Russian center recorded five goals and eight assists during 12 appearances since returning to the Penguins lineup.

Malkin, 35, is in his 16th NHL season, which is the final year of an eight-year, $76 million contract he initially signed with the Penguins in 2013 worth $9.5 million annually.

Malkin was averaging a point per game last season prior to experiencing a knee injury when he collided with Boston Bruins defenseman Jarred Tinordi on March 16.

The Penguins also announced they've recalled forwards Michael Chaput and Valtteri Puustinen from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, general manager Ron Hextall announced on Monday.

Puustinen, 22, leads all WBS skaters with 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 40 appearances during his first season of professional hockey in North America.

Chaput, 29, has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 25 WBS appearances.

