Mario Lemieux Just Made $350 Million Due To A Penguins Pay Issue In 1998

Hockey Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux just made more than $350 million in the sale of his former team, the Pittsburgh Penguins, and it's all because of a payment issue that took place during his playing career and into his initial retirement.

Sports business reporter Joe Pompliano shared a Twitter thread on Sunday (December 26) detailing how the former Pittsburgh captain became the team's majority owner after the Penguins were forced to declare bankruptcy in 1998.

Lemieux, who initially retired in 1997 before making his eventual return as a player-owner in 2000, was still owed deferred payments from the NHL franchise.

"Penguins ownership saw their business collapse throughout the 1990s," Pompliano tweeted. "Revenue crashed while expenses tripled, and with $100M in debt, the team was forced to declare bankruptcy in 1998. Their largest creditor? Mario Lemieux, who was owed over $26 million in deferred salary."