Pete Davidson Jokes About Kanye West Diss While Being Tackled By NFL Star
By Kiyonna Anthony
February 7, 2022
Pete Davidson sure knows how to take a joke, and a tackle.
The Saturday Night Live star wasted no time taking digs at himself in new Super Bowl Ad for Hellman's Mayonnaise, which dropped on Monday. In the commercial, Pete seemingly addresses Kanye West's diss track in which the rapper threated to "beat" the comedian for dating his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. Ye rapped:
“God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ***.”
In the upcoming Super Bowl spot, Pete joked that he is “very hittable” before being tackled by former NFL linebacker Jerod Mayo. As Mayo prepared to slam the "King of Staten Island" star, who stood beside his real-life mother in the ad, he said:
"Whoa, whoa, whoa! Mom’s already tackling food waste, Mayo. Oh, he’s a big guy!"
After Mayo apologizes before slamming Pete to the ground, the comedian jokingly replied:
“I get it. I’m very hittable."
Pete's new ad comes in the midst of Kanye and Kim's super public feud, which lead authorities to investigate Kim's shared TikTok with eight year old daughter, North West. Just last week, Ye' made headlines after sources say he's been going around New York City spreading rumors about Pete ---- including one that claims the star has a dire STD.
Although Pete has yet to comment on the rumors, he did speak out regarding Kanye's diss track "Eazy" , with a source telling Hollywood Life:
"Pete almost expected to be referenced by Kanye in a song sooner or later and instead of hating it, he absolutely loves it and thinks it is hilarious He doesn’t want to fight Kanye; he respects Kanye as he is still the father of Kim’s children and that is important and forever and Pete will never step in the way of any of that. He finds being on a song of Kanye’s as almost a pat on the back and quite honestly something very cool. Pete knows that he will live forever now that he is a part of a Kanye song.”
Check out Pete Davidson's new Super Bowl Ad above.