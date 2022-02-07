Prince Harry Gives Rare Glimpse Into His Life As Archie & Lilibet's Dad

Prince Harry recently participated in BetterUp's first "Inner Work Day," where he talked about experiencing burnout and gave a rare glimpse into his private life as a dad. For those who may not know, Prince Harry was named the Chief Impact Officer of BetterUp last year. The app's website lists Harry as an integral member of its leadership team, describing the former royal as a "humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist." BetterUp provides coaching and mental health services to clients, according to a report from CNN Business. Those familiar with Prince Harry's advocacy work will recall mental health awareness has long been important to him.

During the candid discussion, Harry said "self-care is the first thing that drops away" when you're the parent of two young children. "I'm happy to admit that — as a husband, as a dad," he added.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, welcomed their son, Archie, back in 2018. Last year, they celebrated the arrival of their daughter, Lilibet.

To ensure he's taking care of himself and his own mental well-being as he raises his kids, Harry takes 30-45 minutes for himself every morning. "Okay, one of the kids has gone to school. The other one's taking a nap. There's a break in our program," he shared. "It's like, right, it's either for a workout, take the dog for a walk, get out in nature, maybe meditate."

"It's work, but out of all the work that we do and all the work that we get pulled towards, it is the most fulfilling work," the Duke of Sussex said of caring for our mental health. "Apart from being a dad," he added.

This isn't the first time Harry has given a quick glimpse at what his home life with Archie and Lili is like. While attending an event over the summer, Harry told Ed Sheeran having "two is definitely a juggle." At the same event, he briefly opened up about Lili's demeanor. "We've been lucky so far," he said of welcoming his daughter into the family. "She's very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy."

Back in 2019, Harry confirmed he and Meghan planned to only have two children. So while they may not be adding to their family in the future, it seems like Harry is thrilled with how things are going right now.