Tennessee Police Confirm 2 Escaped Inmates Dead, Third Remains At Large

Two of the three inmates who escaped from an East Tennessee jail last week are dead, police confirm. The third escapee remains at large.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office provided an update on Monday (February 7) afternoon confirming that two escaped inmates, Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver, were dead in Wilmington, North Carolina, per WKRN. The third inmate, Johnny Brown, is still on the run. The three men had escaped from Sullivan County Jail on Friday (February 4).

According to preliminary reports, Carr and Sarver reportedly got involved in a robbery at a convenience store in another part of North Carolina. That incident led to a police pursuit through multiple jurisdictions before the vehicle they were in was disabled in Wilmington. As of 3:30 p.m., no other information or details regarding their deaths have been released.

Brown, age 50, remains at large. He is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Prior to escaping jail, he was charged with aggravated stalking, domestic assault, harassment, and violation of an order of protection.