VIDEO: Burglar Stuck In Ceiling For Three Hours Crashes Into Store

By Sarah Tate

May 28, 2021

A burglar got more than he bargained for earlier this month when he attempted to rob a Memphis convenience store in the middle of the night.

The incident occurred on May 12 at the Z Market on Getwell in Parkway Village, WREG reports. According to the owners of the market, the suspected burglar was seen on video crashing through the ceiling of the store after supposedly being stuck there for a few hours. They are still unsure of how the suspect got into the ductwork of the store, especially because he didn't seem to have any tools.

"The way he came inside, I can't imagine how he came inside," said Ahmed Mohammed.

The bizarre crime was caught on the store's surveillance video, in which the suspect can be seen stuck in the ceiling for around three hours with one leg hanging out.

Check out the video below to see the moment the suspect finally falls through the ceiling.

Mohammed told WREG that he believed the suspect was very drunk and because he couldn't get down from the ceiling, he thought the burglar had fallen asleep.

After crashing through the ceiling, the burglar walks around the store and eventually takes two hats, a can of soda, and a TV. The damage he leaves behind, however, is much greater. According to the store owners, the crash caused thousands of dollars in damage to the building.

Photo: Getty Images

