Texans 'Finalizing A Deal' With Big Name Head Coach: Report

The Houston Texans have reportedly found their next head coach.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Texans are "moving toward" naming associate head coach and defensive coordinator Lovie Smith as their full-time head coach as part of an essential promotion following the termination of former head coach David Culley last month.

Smith, 63, has previously served as a head coach for the Chicago Bears (2004-12) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-15), which included leading the Bears to a Super Bowl XLI appearance and two NFC Conference Championship Game appearances (2006, 2010).

Smith had also recently served as the head coach of the University of Illinois Fighting Illini from 2016-2020.