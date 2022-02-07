Texans 'Finalizing A Deal' With Big Name Head Coach: Report

By Jason Hall

February 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The Houston Texans have reportedly found their next head coach.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Texans are "moving toward" naming associate head coach and defensive coordinator Lovie Smith as their full-time head coach as part of an essential promotion following the termination of former head coach David Culley last month.

Smith, 63, has previously served as a head coach for the Chicago Bears (2004-12) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-15), which included leading the Bears to a Super Bowl XLI appearance and two NFC Conference Championship Game appearances (2006, 2010).

Smith had also recently served as the head coach of the University of Illinois Fighting Illini from 2016-2020.

Smith joined the Texans as part of Culley's staff in March 2021, marking his return to the NFL after a six-year absence.

The Gladewater, Texas native owns an 89-87 career NFL coaching record, which includes an 81-63 record with the Bears, ranking third behind team founder and owner George Halas (318) and Mike Ditka (106) for third winningest coach in franchise history.

Smith led the Bears to a quick turnaround during his second season in Chicago, improving from a 5-11 record to an 11-5 playoff team the following year, winning the NFL Coach of the Year award in 2005.

