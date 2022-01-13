Texans Make Decision On David Culley's Future With Team: Report
By Jason Hall
January 13, 2022
The Houston Texans have reportedly fired head coach David Culley after just one season with the franchise, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.
Sources told Garafolo that Culley was under a four-day evaluation after the team's final game last Sunday (January 9), a 28-25 home loss to the Tennessee Titans and the franchise planned to move on.
"David Culley didn’t stand a chance with the #Texans. He had a mix of holdovers from the previous regime and a bunch of one-year free agent signings," Garafolo tweeted on Thursday (January 13). "Plus no franchise QB. He made his mistakes but I’m not sure how many coaches would’ve won more games."
Culley was hired by the Texans in January 2021 and finished with a 4-13 record during his lone season in Houston.
Culley is the fifth coach to be fired since Monday (January 10), following the terminations of former Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, former Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy, former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores and former New York Giants coach Joe Judge and the eighth coaching change since the 2021 season began.
Former Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio was fired last Sunday (January 9) hours after his team's 28-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18.
Former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer was fired on December 15 after only 13 games with the franchise.
The Las Vegas Raiders and former head coach Jon Gruden "parted ways" amid controversial past emails in which he used racist, misogynistic and anti-gay language surfacing in October.