Texans Make Decision On David Culley's Future With Team: Report

The Houston Texans have reportedly fired head coach David Culley after just one season with the franchise, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.

Sources told Garafolo that Culley was under a four-day evaluation after the team's final game last Sunday (January 9), a 28-25 home loss to the Tennessee Titans and the franchise planned to move on.

"David Culley didn’t stand a chance with the #Texans. He had a mix of holdovers from the previous regime and a bunch of one-year free agent signings," Garafolo tweeted on Thursday (January 13). "Plus no franchise QB. He made his mistakes but I’m not sure how many coaches would’ve won more games."

Culley was hired by the Texans in January 2021 and finished with a 4-13 record during his lone season in Houston.