'American Idol' Finalist Caleb Kennedy Involved In Fatal DUI Accident

Caleb Kennedy, who was a finalist on the last season of American Idol, has been arrested in South Carolina for felony DUI. According to TMZ, Caleb drove his car into a building, killing someone who was inside.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol revealed to TMZ that Caleb struck a building on a private drive while operating his 2011 Ford pick-up. The person inside the structure suffered fatal injuries because of the collision. The 17-year-old remains in police custody.

Caleb did not finish his run on Idol, making it to the top five only to exit the show after video surfaced showing him sitting next to a person who wore a hood similar to the ones worn by Ku Klux Klan members.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash. You can see photos from the accident scene here.