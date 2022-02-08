'American Idol' Finalist Caleb Kennedy Involved In Fatal DUI Accident

By Dave Basner

February 9, 2022

Photo: Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office

Caleb Kennedy, who was a finalist on the last season of American Idol, has been arrested in South Carolina for felony DUI. According to TMZ, Caleb drove his car into a building, killing someone who was inside.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol revealed to TMZ that Caleb struck a building on a private drive while operating his 2011 Ford pick-up. The person inside the structure suffered fatal injuries because of the collision. The 17-year-old remains in police custody.

Caleb did not finish his run on Idol, making it to the top five only to exit the show after video surfaced showing him sitting next to a person who wore a hood similar to the ones worn by Ku Klux Klan members.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash. You can see photos from the accident scene here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices