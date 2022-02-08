Axe-Wielding Man Arrested For Threatening Guests At Middle Tennessee Hotel

By Sarah Tate

February 8, 2022

A man wielding an axe outside a Nashville-area hotel was arrested recently after reportedly threatening to maim people with the weapon.

According to WKRN, police responded to reports of a man threatening to decapitate people with an axe at a hotel located at 809 Wren Road in Goodlettsville. When officers arrived, they found the man, identified as 20-year-old Timothy Scott.

As they patted him down to search for additional weapons, a small baggie filled with meth fell from his jacket, police said, sparking an additional search. That search uncovered even more drugs and paraphernalia, including black tar heroin, marijuana, a pipe, and a dry yellow powder that Scott reportedly told police was soap suds that he puts on the marijuana before smoking.

During the course of the investigation, police also learned that Scott was wanted out of Davidson County on two warrants. He was taken into custody and is facing several charges, including those listed in the previous warrants.

This isn't the first time a man has threatened harm to people at a Middle Tennessee hotel. In September, officers responded to a hotel off Briley Parkway in Nashville after receiving reports of a shirtless man threatened guests with a "shirt weapon" used as a swinging bludgeon.

