2 Arrested After Middle Tennessee Police Find Stockpile Of Guns, Drugs

Police in Middle Tennessee made a major discovery inside a Humphreys County home on Monday (January 24) when they found a stockpile of dozens of weapons and $30,000 worth of high-grade drugs.

Multiple agencies reported to a home in the 10000 block of Hurricane Road near McEwen on Monday to execute a search warrant at the residence, WKRN reports. During the search, authorities discovered 27 firearms and approximately one kilo of high-grade methamphetamine, also known as ICE, that officials believe is valued at around $30,000. Drug paraphernalia, materials to sell illicit drugs, a "substantial" amount of cash and several vehicles and motorcycles were also found at the scene.

Two people were arrested during the course of the investigation, 42-year-old David Oliphant and 38-year-old Tara Neely, both of McEwen.

The Humphreys County Sheriff's Office shared a look at the items recovered from the scene on its official Facebook page and informed the public that the two had been taken into custody.