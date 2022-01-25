2 Arrested After Middle Tennessee Police Find Stockpile Of Guns, Drugs
By Sarah Tate
January 25, 2022
Police in Middle Tennessee made a major discovery inside a Humphreys County home on Monday (January 24) when they found a stockpile of dozens of weapons and $30,000 worth of high-grade drugs.
Multiple agencies reported to a home in the 10000 block of Hurricane Road near McEwen on Monday to execute a search warrant at the residence, WKRN reports. During the search, authorities discovered 27 firearms and approximately one kilo of high-grade methamphetamine, also known as ICE, that officials believe is valued at around $30,000. Drug paraphernalia, materials to sell illicit drugs, a "substantial" amount of cash and several vehicles and motorcycles were also found at the scene.
Two people were arrested during the course of the investigation, 42-year-old David Oliphant and 38-year-old Tara Neely, both of McEwen.
The Humphreys County Sheriff's Office shared a look at the items recovered from the scene on its official Facebook page and informed the public that the two had been taken into custody.
Both suspects are now facing several drugs charges related to the incident. Oliphant will be charged for multiple offenses, including methamphetamine manufacture, delivery, and sale as well as possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Neely faces charges of tampering with and destroying evidence as well as possession of methamphetamine. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, both were being held at the Humphreys County jail on a $250,000 bond.
In addition to Humphreys County officials, agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service assisted in the arrest of both suspects.