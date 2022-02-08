Beloved Portland Restaurant Plans Comeback After Permanently Closing

After permanently closing its doors last year, a popular Portland restaurant will return this spring.

VegOut reports that vegan favorite Homegrown Smoker was purchased by The Mocking Bird, another Portland-based vegan concept that focuses on fried chicken sandwiches. According to Homegrown's Instagram page, they're aiming to reopen in March:

"HGS will live on, with all your beloved BBQ classics AND @themockingbirdpdx’s mouthwatering vegan fried chicken, creating the most unstoppable vegan comfort food imaginable. Jeff will be training the new team in the ways of the smoky arts before HGS’ targeted reopening in March 2022... Give a warm welcome to our new owner Kayla and manager/future co-owner Lauren!"

Homegrown Smoker was a vegan BBQ restaurant that's been around since 2009, attracting both meat-eaters and vegans thanks to its hearty menu. That all came to an end when owner and founder Jeff Ridabock announced his retirement and the news that Homegrown Smoker will permanently close in December 2021.

Now, the city favorite will be getting another chance this year. Ridabock will also be staying on to train new staff about smoking vegan meats, according to the Instagram post.

The Mocking Bird has been around for over a year, but it's already cemented itself in the Portland vegan scene. They have two locations, and Homegrown will take over the second one, reporters say. They also launched a GoFundMe to support the transition.