'Bushy Brow Bandit' Wanted In Series Of Denver-Area Bank Robberies

Local Denver authorities need help identifying a bank robber known as the "Bushy Brow Bandit."

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office posted surveillance photos of the suspect in question, who's been accused of robbing multiple banks in the Denver metro area over the past month. The most recent robbery happened Monday (February 7) at 1st Bank at 11767 W. Ken Caryl Avenue. Investigators say the spree started on January 18, 2022.

"We need your help in identifying the man in the photos, described as a white or Hispanic male, 30-40 years old, approximately 5’6”, heavy build, and is described as having thick eyebrows," according to the sheriff's office. "Metro Denver Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. PNC Bank will pay an additional $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction."