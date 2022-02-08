'Bushy Brow Bandit' Wanted In Series Of Denver-Area Bank Robberies

By Zuri Anderson

February 8, 2022

Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Local Denver authorities need help identifying a bank robber known as the "Bushy Brow Bandit."

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office posted surveillance photos of the suspect in question, who's been accused of robbing multiple banks in the Denver metro area over the past month. The most recent robbery happened Monday (February 7) at 1st Bank at 11767 W. Ken Caryl Avenue. Investigators say the spree started on January 18, 2022.

"We need your help in identifying the man in the photos, described as a white or Hispanic male, 30-40 years old, approximately 5’6”, heavy build, and is described as having thick eyebrows," according to the sheriff's office. "Metro Denver Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. PNC Bank will pay an additional $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction."

If you know anything about this furry-browed individual, contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You need to call this tip line to be eligible for the cash reward.

Another prolific bank robber, who authorities called the "Powder Puff Bandit," pleaded guilty last month to a separate string of crimes in the metro area. He got the nickname from putting on makeup to conceal his most identifiable features.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices