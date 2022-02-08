Cardi B Slams Trolls For Leaving Hateful Comments On Daughter Kulture's IG
By Kiyonna Anthony
February 8, 2022
Cardi B is not here for the trolls.
The mom-of-two stepped in to full mama bear mode on Monday, after seeing tasteless and hateful comments from trolls on daughter Kulture's Instagram page. The 29-year old rapper took to social media to defend her 3-year old eldest child, tweeting:
“Haven’t been checking my daughter account but now I’m going to lock her page …I don’t know wtf is going on but I hope y’all moms die for giving birth to you hoe a** weirdos.”
Although the two-time diamond rapper has since deleted the tweet, her love for her babies is still very much the main focus of her life these days. Cardi tweeted:
"I be thinking too much and too hard cause I don’t want my kids to ever get in situations that I got myself into."
Aside from being a cool mom, the "I Like It" rapper is still focusing on building her very own empire. Fans noticed her Vodka infused, whipped cream called Whipshots, is headed to a store or site near you. After one fan shared, "WhipShots does come up when searching it on the GoPuff app. A true businesswoman!", Cardi replied:
"It will be available very soon."
The Bronx native teamed with Starco Brands to launch Whipshots, a new vodka-infused whipped cream that is available in three flavors – vanilla, caramel and mocha. Back in December, Cardi B announced the launch to her 123 million Instagram, sharing:
“Whipshots is over the top, sexy and unique – kind of like me. It’s going to be a party in every can. No matter where you are, you can party like Cardi, and I’m so excited to finally be able to share this one-of-a-kind product with all of you.”
Mama Cardi is on the move.