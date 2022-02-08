History Was Just Made On 'Wheel Of Fortune'

Plenty of contestants have walked away from Wheel Of Fortune as winners, but what happened this week has never before taken place. For the first time in the show's 39 seasons, there were back to back $100,000 winners.

On Tuesday's show, Mark Baer, a software engineer from California, correctly solved the bonus puzzle and in doing so, won the $100,000 grand prize, along with an additional $26,550 in cash and prizes. It wouldn't have been too newsworthy except that on Monday, contestant Lisa Kramer won $100,000 as well.

In an Instagram interview with his daughter, host Pat Sajak spoke about what happened, saying, "We're heading into our 40th season in the fall and we still see things we never saw before." As for how he felt when it played out, Pat stated, "I was stunned. I never thought I'd see that on the show."