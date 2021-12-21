'Wheel Of Fortune' Slammed Over Confusing Puzzle

In the past year or so, Wheel Of Fortune has made headlines for reasons other than a contestant winning big. There was a controversy over a strict rule, host Pat Sajak called a contestant "ungrateful," a player might have lost on purpose, Pat got into an icy exchange with a contestant, the show was questioned about an "evil" puzzle, and Sajak upset some fans who felt he made fun of a contestant's lisp.

Well there wound up being one more to add to the list on Monday's show, which featured a puzzle that has viewers in an uproar. It went down during the bonus round, where Kennise Miller, a nail salon worker from Chicago who had already won $28,000 and a trip to Maui, faced a two-word puzzle under the category "person."

The puzzle showed "_ _ _ N _ _ _ C _ " and Kennise couldn't figure it out. The answer was "Young Jock," but there is a problem with that. If the puzzle is referring to rapper Yung Joc, who had the 2006 single "It's Goin' Down," they spelled his name wrong. On the other hand, if the show is saying "Young Jock" falls under the category of "person," that seems like a stretch.

Twitter had a lot to say about it, with many calling on the show to give Kennise another shot.