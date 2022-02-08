How Utah Is Celebrating 20th Anniversary Of Salt Lake City Olympics
By Dani Medina
February 8, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
February 8 marks 20 years since Salt Lake City hosted the 2002 Winter Olympics. To celebrate, dozens of events are taking place all over Utah for the entire month of February.
Not only will the cauldron be lit in honor of the anniversary at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Tuesday (February 8) through February 12, but other events like ice skating, festivals and watch parties for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are on the books.
Here's a full list of events, according to the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation:
Salt Lake City/Kearns
- February 8, 2022: $5 skate night at the Gallivan Center
- February 8 – 12, 2022: Cauldron at Rice-Eccles Stadium will be lit in honor of the anniversary
- February 18, 2022: Public Skate & Ice Show at the Utah Olympic Oval: Join us for discounted public skate ($2.00) and rental and a Figure Skating Show!
- 6:00 PM: Figure Skating Show
- 7:00 – 9:00: Discounted Public Skate
- April 14, 2022: Athlete Homecoming Celebration at Governor’s Utah State of Sport Awards. Produced by Utah Sports Commission, integrated in to the Utah State of Sport Awards includes Tokyo and Beijing Olympians and Paralympians.
Park City
- February 7, 2022: NBC Olympic Rings tour at Utah Olympic Park. 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM.
- February 10, 2022: Watch Party @ Utah Olympic Park hosted by Park City Ski & Snowboard. 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Free for the public, VIP tickets available via PCSS. Live slalom, halfpipe, food trucks & hot drinks. Register here for the event.
- February 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 19 & 20 / March 12 & 13: The Winter Sports Festival presented by Toyota will take place in City Park and provide “learn to” programming for all abilities in Figure Skating, Hockey, Sled Hockey and Speedskating. Curling will be made available as street Curling for the public to enjoy. The Winter Sports Festival will also feature a warming hut with free hot beverages, light snacks, and surprise athlete appearances like Nancy Kerrigan, Kikkan Randall, Gracie Gold, Andy Yohe and more! All equipment and rentals to participate will be free and provided on-site. “Learn to” clinics will begin Feb 11th (free skate Feb 5 & 6) and registration will open on Feb 2nd.
- February 12, 2022: 20th Anniversary Celebration of the 2002 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Downtown Park City, Bob Wells Plaza. 2:00-5:00 PM. Video board airing the Games and 2002 highlights, food and drinks (TBD), local merchants, USOPC/UOLF aligned partner activation, pin trading, athletes, winter Olympic demos/experiences, National Ability Center demos, climbing wall, caricature drawings, DJ/music, and KPCW.
- February 4-20, 2022: Team USA Store – The Team USA Store, located at Kimball Terrace on Main Street, will be open daily to the public February 4th– 20st from 10am – 8pm Sunday through Thursday and 10am – 10pm Friday and Saturday*. The store will sell Team USA apparel from Nike and Ralph Lauren plus an exclusive line of Salt Lake City Anniversary products among other items. *Times are subject to change
- April 1, 2022: Youth Sports Alliance Olympic & Paralympic Homecoming Parade. Come see all of the Park City homegrown and hometown athletes parade down Main Street, Park City.
- 5:00 – 5:45 PM: Parade down Main Street, speeches
- 5:45 – 7:00 PM: Autographs at Town Lift Plaza
- 6:00 – 7:00 PM: Concert at bottom of Main Street