How Utah Is Celebrating 20th Anniversary Of Salt Lake City Olympics

February 8 marks 20 years since Salt Lake City hosted the 2002 Winter Olympics. To celebrate, dozens of events are taking place all over Utah for the entire month of February.

Not only will the cauldron be lit in honor of the anniversary at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Tuesday (February 8) through February 12, but other events like ice skating, festivals and watch parties for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are on the books.

Here's a full list of events, according to the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation:

Salt Lake City/Kearns

February 8, 2022: $5 skate night at the Gallivan Center

February 8 – 12, 2022: Cauldron at Rice-Eccles Stadium will be lit in honor of the anniversary

February 18, 2022: Public Skate & Ice Show at the Utah Olympic Oval: Join us for discounted public skate ($2.00) and rental and a Figure Skating Show! 6:00 PM: Figure Skating Show 7:00 – 9:00: Discounted Public Skate

Public Skate & Ice Show at the Utah Olympic Oval: Join us for discounted public skate ($2.00) and rental and a Figure Skating Show! April 14, 2022: Athlete Homecoming Celebration at Governor’s Utah State of Sport Awards. Produced by Utah Sports Commission, integrated in to the Utah State of Sport Awards includes Tokyo and Beijing Olympians and Paralympians.

Park City