Joe Jonas Teases Epic 'Dance Battle' In Sneak Peek Of DNCE Collab With Kygo
By Kelly Fisher
February 8, 2022
New music from DNCE is on the way, and fans just got a glimpse of what to expect from the highly-anticipated project with Kygo: “Prepare yourself for the dance battle to end all dance battles,” Joe Jonas tweeted on Tuesday (February 8), as he shared a sneak peek from the dance studio.
Jonas teased a “new era” of music in a new TikTok on Monday (February 7). The Jonas Brothers artist confirmed in the video that he was “so many different projects in the works that I can’t wait to start telling you all about… My goal for the next few months is to get you up on your feet dancing and make you move.” The 32-year-old singer went on to promise new music, vibes, flavors and collaborations, with only the cryptic confirmation “soon.”
Of course, fans buzzed with guesses on social media (including everything from a DNCE comeback to cracking jokes about a new Camp Rock movie) It wasn’t long before DNCE confirmed on social media “WE’RE BACK TO MAKE YOU MOVE.” Jonas added in a tweet that he’s “so excited to start sharing the new stuff we’ve been working on including #DancingFeet with @KygoMusic!!” Check out DNCE’s rehearsals with Kygo here:
Prepare yourself for the dance battle to end all dance battles 🕺🏻 @KygoMusic @DNCE #DancingFeet pic.twitter.com/wX7DRM2wdS— J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) February 8, 2022
#DANCINGFEET REHEARSALS WITH @KygoMusic 🕺🏻 Head over to https://t.co/cu1X2H9O6q now to presave!! pic.twitter.com/nLRbWo8J52— DNCE (@DNCE) February 8, 2022