Joe Jonas Teases Epic 'Dance Battle' In Sneak Peek Of DNCE Collab With Kygo

New music from DNCE is on the way, and fans just got a glimpse of what to expect from the highly-anticipated project with Kygo: “Prepare yourself for the dance battle to end all dance battles,” Joe Jonas tweeted on Tuesday (February 8), as he shared a sneak peek from the dance studio.

Jonas teased a “new era” of music in a new TikTok on Monday (February 7). The Jonas Brothers artist confirmed in the video that he was “so many different projects in the works that I can’t wait to start telling you all about… My goal for the next few months is to get you up on your feet dancing and make you move.” The 32-year-old singer went on to promise new music, vibes, flavors and collaborations, with only the cryptic confirmation “soon.”

Of course, fans buzzed with guesses on social media (including everything from a DNCE comeback to cracking jokes about a new Camp Rock movie) It wasn’t long before DNCE confirmed on social media “WE’RE BACK TO MAKE YOU MOVE.” Jonas added in a tweet that he’s “so excited to start sharing the new stuff we’ve been working on including #DancingFeet with @KygoMusic!!” Check out DNCE’s rehearsals with Kygo here: