Kanye West Reveals New Text Messages Asking For Drake To Narrate His Doc

Drizzy seems to be all in with the suggestion. Although he hasn't spoken publicly about the project, he did like Kanye's post of the text thread. Ye's last minute demands comes as a surprise to fans, after the multi-Grammy Award winning rapper was denied the final cut of the documentary by longtime friends and collaborators Coodie and Chike after publicly demanding them to “open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image.”

Ye posted an image of the upcoming doc to his Instagram, writing:

“I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix. Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance.”