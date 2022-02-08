Kanye West Reveals New Text Messages Asking For Drake To Narrate His Doc
By Kiyonna Anthony
February 8, 2022
Kanye West is still attempting to put the last minute, finishing touches on his upcoming Netflix documentary, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy. On Monday, the DONDA star released a text message thread between himself and Coodie and Chike, directors of the highly anticipated new doc, asking for Drake to act as narrator of the trilogy. Sharing some of the thread with his Twitter and Instagram followers, Kanye said:
" I need Drake to do the narration. DRAKE WANNA NARRATE THE DOCUMENTARY"
Drizzy seems to be all in with the suggestion. Although he hasn't spoken publicly about the project, he did like Kanye's post of the text thread. Ye's last minute demands comes as a surprise to fans, after the multi-Grammy Award winning rapper was denied the final cut of the documentary by longtime friends and collaborators Coodie and Chike after publicly demanding them to “open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image.”
Ye posted an image of the upcoming doc to his Instagram, writing:
“I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix. Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance.”
However, according to Rolling Stone, the dynamic duo refuses to let Kanye take full control of the project. Chike said in a statement:
“If Kanye wasn’t as polarizing of a character as he was, we wouldn’t have an interesting doc. This just comes with the territory. This is Kanye’s personality, so you just embrace it and then it’s going to take us, take us wherever it takes us…. This is the person that we’re dealing with. We all know what we’re dealing with.”
Catch jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy premiering in theaters on February 10 before being rolled out over a three-week period on Netflix beginning February 16.