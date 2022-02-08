Nick Cannon Hilariously Reacts After Kevin Hart Gifts Him A Condom Machine

By Kiyonna Anthony

February 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

After welcoming eight children into the world within the last decade, even Nick Cannon himself has opted to slow down when it comes to procreation. Nick's friend, Kevin Hart hilariously gifted the talk show host a present that could potentially assist him in halting reproduction --- a condom vending machine. Kevin took to social media to show off the funny gift, sharing:

“I see u got my gift @nickcannon ….GOTCHA *****!!!!!! .Now u don’t have an excuse because the condoms are free ☺️☺️ #PrankWars"

Nick also posted the condom machine for his followers to see, writing:

“Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums."

After Kevin admitted to sending over the vending machine, Nick continued on in the comments, flipping his longtime friend two middle fingers, saying:

“This is not a laughing matter Kevin!!!!”

Since announcing the news that he's expecting his eighth child earlier this month, Nick also revealed that he plans to practice celibacy moving forward after speaking with his therapist. He shared with his live audience:

"So for anybody who was thinking, ‘Oh, he wasn’t celibate!’ I was! I was like, ‘Yo, I have to get my life under control because I felt like I was out of control.’ And honestly, that celibacy did help me through the journey of getting one with myself, being able to deal with this. So now everyone knows why I was actually being celibate.”

This isn't the first time Kevin and Nick embarked on a prank war. Last year, Nick wrapped his entire face around Kevin's private jet to promote his talk show. He also sent the famed comedian a llama for his birthday.

Friends will be friends.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices