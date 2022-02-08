Places In Phoenix To Have A Special Valentine's Day Dinner
By Ginny Reese
February 8, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Valentine's Day is right around the corner and it's time to start planning for the special day. However, it may not always be that easy to find the perfect spot to take your Valentine.
AZ Family compiled a list of the best spots to take your loved one to this Valentine's Day. According to the news outlet, here is a complete list of the best places around the Valley to have a special Valentine's Day date:
- Americano
- Angry Crab Shack
- Arrogant Butcher
- Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails
- ComicX
- CRUjiente Tacos
- Culinary Dropout
- Doughbird
- Duck Donuts
- Foch Café & Bistro
- Greene House
- Hash Kitchen
- The Henry
- Humble Pie and Humble Bistro
- Hungry Howie's
- Italian Daughter
- Kasai Japanese Steakhouse
- Mavrix
- Medievel Times
- Mexicano
- Mora Italian
- Octane Raceway
- Olive & Ivy
- Peter Piper Pizza
- Rusconi's American Kitchen
- Sanctuary Camelback Mountain
- Sicilian Butcher
- Someburros
- STK Steakhouse
- Talking Stick Resort
- Taphouse Kitchen
- Tarbell's
- Tarbell's Wine Bar
- Thirsty Lion Gastropub
- Tomaso's
- Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen
- Zinqué
Click here to see what sets these places above the rest.