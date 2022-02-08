Remy Ma Reveals Whether Or Not She'll Reconcile With Nicki Minaj

The "All The Way Up" rapper has come a long way since calling out Minaj in the scathing diss track ShETHER back in 2017, rapping:

"(I) **** with your soul like shETHER, (Will) You ain't the queen, I'll show you, (Not) Lipo your ass and belly, (Lose) I prove you lost already."

Since then, Remy has shifted her focus to being a wife, new mom and Grammy nominated rap star. The star has also added "actress" to her list after landing the lead role of Big Fifty in the BET+ original film, American Gangster Presents: Big Fifty – The Delrhonda Hood Story. Earlier this week, she announced that she and her hip hop brother Fat Joe will be hosting the Wendy Williams Show all week long, sharing:

"The dynamic duo is back! Me & my big brother @FatJoe will be hosting the @WendyShow ALLLLLL week, so make sure you tune in!"