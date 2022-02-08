Steelers Considering Familiar Name For GM Vacancy

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly considering a well-known candidate with ties to the local area.

ESPN Monday Night Football analyst and former University of Pittsburgh defensive back Louis Riddick is "next for an interview" in relation to the Steelers' general manager vacancy, though a date for the meeting has not yet been set, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Last month, longtime Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert announced his intention to step down from his position after the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt and vice president of football & business administration Omar Khan -- who initially reported to be considered as potential replacements for Colbert -- have already interviewed for the position, the Post-Gazette reports.

Other external candidates reportedly considered for the position include Tennessee Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden, Los Angeles Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden and Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds.

Riddick played in the NFL for seven seasons for the San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and then-Oakland Raiders from 1991-98, as well as spending the original XFL's lone season with the Orlando Rage (2001).

The Quakertown native then worked as a pro scout for the now-Washington Commanders from 2001-04 before being promoted to director of pro personnel in 2005.

Riddick later joined the Philadelphia Eagles as a pro scout in 2008 before being promoted to assistant director of pro personnel in 2009 and director of pro personnel in 2010, a position he held until 2013.

Riddick initially joined ESPN in May 2013 as an NFL Front Office Insider and has long been rumored to be connected to several NFL front office vacancies in recent years.