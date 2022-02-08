This Is The Food That Kentuckians Hate The Most

We all have differences in food preferences. Some people are more into healthy foods and clean eating, while others are into salty or sweet snacks.

Parent Influence released a map that shows each state's most hated food. The website states, "When it comes to food, everyone has their preferences of things that they like and things that they prefer to eat less."

According to the map, Kentucky's most hated food is hummus.

While I can definitely agree on some of the foods that landed on the map, others simply do not make any sense. Californians hate Chick-Fil-A the most while Ohio residents hate pesto and Colorado hates Flaming Hot Cheetos... why?

Other foods that popped up on the map as the most hated were tuna salad, well-done cooked steak, chai lattes, chili peppers, tapas, beans, Keurig K-cups, licorice, ranch on pizza, quinoa, and even charcuterie boards. The most amusing food is "the last bite of a hotdog," which is most hated by Missouri residents.

Click here to check out the map that shows each state's most hated foods.