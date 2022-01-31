Here's Where To Get Indiana's Best Bar Food

Bars are the perfect place for people to gather together, enjoy a drink, and eat some delicious bar food. Whether you're into finger-food charcuterie boards, loaded nachos with every topping imaginable, or just some classic sliders, I think we can all agree that bar food is some of the most perfect comfort food there is.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best bar food. The website, "From Knoxville's duck confit fries to Seattle's garlic burrata pull-apart bread, this list of some of the best bar food options throughout the States proves that bar food is so much more than just chips and peanuts."

According to Eat This, Not That!, the best bar food in all of Indiana comes from Gallery Pastry Bar in Indianapolis. So what makes this bar's food so special? The website explains:

"Gallery Pastry Bar in downtown Indianapolis serves not only a full list of spirits, drafts, and bottle beers, but also an array of tasty food that can be enjoyed during brunch, lunch, or dinner. One of the most in-demand dishes on the bar menu is the cinnamon crème brûlée French toast, which comes with a croissant twist, candied pecans, floral bee pollen lavender honey, and whipped cream. Order it with a side of fresh seasonal fruit and a mimosa."

