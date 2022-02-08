This Restaurant Has The Best Fried Chicken In Oklahoma

You don't have to live in the South to have some darn good fried chicken.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best fried chicken joints across the United States with the help of Yelp — so you don't have to. Here's how they came up with the list:

"Yelp looked at restaurant reviews that mentioned fried chicken, then chose the best spot in each state using "a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'fried chicken.'" So you can rest assured that each spot on this list comes with reviews from real people. And almost every spot on this list is open for either dine-in or carryout options, so you can enjoy your food any way you like. Your dinner plans are solved!

In Oklahoma, the best restaurant to get fried chicken is NASHBIRD in Oklahoma City. Here's what Eat This, Not That! has to say about the fried chicken joint:

As the restaurant name suggests, Nashbird specializes in hot chicken. Add on a side of hot mac and cheese for extra spice.

NASHBIRD is located at 1 NW 9th St. in Oklahoma City.

To see the full list of the best fried chicken spots in the U.S., click here.