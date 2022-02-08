This Restaurant Has The Best Fried Chicken In Texas

If there's one thing the South is known for, it's darn good fried chicken.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best fried chicken joints across the United States with the help of Yelp — so you don't have to. Here's how they came up with the list:

"Yelp looked at restaurant reviews that mentioned fried chicken, then chose the best spot in each state using "a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'fried chicken.'" So you can rest assured that each spot on this list comes with reviews from real people. And almost every spot on this list is open for either dine-in or carryout options, so you can enjoy your food any way you like. Your dinner plans are solved!

In Texas, the best restaurant to get fried chicken is Mike's Chicken in Dallas. Here's what Eat This, Not That! has to say about the fried chicken joint:

"Fans on Yelp rave about this spot in Dallas. 'Great chicken, awesome cheesy corn. I'm from Missouri and we know chicken,' said one reviewer. 'I'm from Missouri and we know chicken. I'm a former caterer and award winning contest bbq cook. This place is the real deal, styrofoam containers and all. Eat here.'"

Mike's Chicken is located at 4234 Maple Ave. #2403 in Dallas.

To see the full list of the best fried chicken spots in the U.S., click here.