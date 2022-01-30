This Is The Best Spot To Get A Beer In Texas

There's nothing quite like a refreshing, cold beer to get your weekend started. But where are you getting it from?

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best spots in the United States to grab a beer. Whether you're going solo for a brew after work or meeting up with friends, the health and wellness site has you covered.

"Thanks to reviews and feedback from locals and tourists alike, as well as a look at some award-winning beers and breweries, we put together a definitive list of the best spot to get a beer in every state across the U.S.," Eat This, Not That! said on its website.

In Texas, the best spot to get a beer is Saint Arnold Brewing Company in Houston. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the brewery:

"The Lone Star State's oldest craft brewery, Saint Arnold Brewing Company has been serving incredible brews since 1994. Selections from the Divine Reserve and the Bishop Barrel lines are among the most popular in the state, and seasonal brews like the fall Pumpkinator have also received amazing reviews."

Saint Arnold Brewing Company is located at 2000 Lyons Ave. in Houston.

To see the full list of the best places to get a beer in the United States, click here.