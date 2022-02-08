This Restaurant Has The Best Pizza In North Carolina

It's hard to find another dish that can bring people together like pizza. From family game nights to hanging out with friends, basically every situation can be enhanced with a cheesy slice with your favorite toppings.

Using Yelp reviews and ratings, Eat This, Not That! gathered a list of the best pizza in each state, including one pizzeria in Asheville serving up the best pie in North Carolina. According to the site:

"Whether you're a die-hard fan of deep dish or you're zealous for thin crust, everyone has a go-to favorite pizza place. And most often, these premium pizza spots serve up more than just your average cheese pie — it's the specialty slices that keep us coming back for more."

So which North Carolina pizzeria serves up the best slice in the state?

Fahrenheit Pizza & Brewhouse

This Asheville restaurant has the best pizza in the state, with the list describing the Margherita slice as the best of the best. The Margherita pizza highlights that even a simply-made slice with red sauce, cheese and olive oil is anything but basic. Fahrenheit Pizza & Brewhouse is located at 17 Lee Street-South.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best pizza in North Carolina:

"We hear the Margherita pizza is not one to pass u pat this pizza place. 'The marinara on the Margherita was 'light' with the right garlic/tomato ratio. Seriously delicious. I don't typically like pizza; had two slices and stole my kids' last piece,' one Yelper wrote. Stealing your own kids' pizza? It must really be that good."

To see the best pizza place in each state, check out the full list here.