Cincinnati Zoo Names Baby Penguin After Joe Burrow

Since the NFL playoffs began, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, Joe Burrow, has become wildly popular across the U.S. and amongst animals residing in the Cincinnati Zoo.

According to a Facebook post from the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, the zoo's newest penguin chick has been named "Cup O' Joe Burrow."

The zoo says most of their blue penguins have names related to food, so "Cup o' Joe" is perfect by relating to both a cup of coffee and the Bengals star.

The Facebook post had photos of the penguin attached and said:

"We name most of our little blue penguins something related to food, so we added "Cup O' Joe" to the chick's official name. The 5-week-old chick will eventually wear orange and black ID bands when it moves to be with the rest of the little blue penguin colony this spring.

The chick and the quarterback have more in common than just their obvious good looks. This chick has been a great leader since Dey 1. He's always communicating his game plan to the entire team, and the plan is always eating and sleeping. Little blue penguins and QB Burrow are both good swimmers but can't fly, and they know how to survive in extreme environments – Arrowhead Stadium and the rocky cliffs of New Zealand."