Towards the end of 2021, Sheeran confirmed 'The Joker and the Queen' would be his next single. He even teased Swift's appearance on the track, as well. “That is my next single, I’m super excited about it. I’ve done a collaboration for it that will come out in the new year with someone I just love," he teased to The Daily Mail at the time.

While Sheeran has already appeared on two of Swift's songs, both of which appear on Red (Taylor's Version), this will be the first time Swift features on one of Sheeran's original tracks. Swift and Sheeran first released their duet 'Everything Has Changed,' along with an accompanying music video, back in 2012 when Swift's Red first debuted. In 2021, they recorded 'Run' together for the album's re-release as one of the vault tracks. Though 'Everything Has Changed' ended up on the original album, they revealed 'Run' was actually written first.

'The Joker and the Queen' remix drops on Friday (February 11). Are you excited about this new Swift/Sheeran collaboration?