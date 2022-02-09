Ed Sheeran Confirms New Taylor Swift Collaboration
By Emily Lee
February 9, 2022
Earlier this week, fans of Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran started to speculate the pair would be announcing a new collaboration in the very near future. The speculation began after Sheeran shared a photo of an autographed CD case with a design resembling a deck of cards. The top card boasts a queen and a joker, with the Queen looking a bit like Swift. "Signing some cds for something coming in a bit, keep an eye out," was all Sheeran wrote for the caption.
On Wednesday (February 9), Sheeran confirmed a remix of his song 'The Joker and the Queen' was coming and Swift will be featured on the updated version. "The Joker And The Queen featuring my good friend [Taylor Swift] is out this Friday," he wrote on Instagram alongside a short snippet of their duet.
Towards the end of 2021, Sheeran confirmed 'The Joker and the Queen' would be his next single. He even teased Swift's appearance on the track, as well. “That is my next single, I’m super excited about it. I’ve done a collaboration for it that will come out in the new year with someone I just love," he teased to The Daily Mail at the time.
While Sheeran has already appeared on two of Swift's songs, both of which appear on Red (Taylor's Version), this will be the first time Swift features on one of Sheeran's original tracks. Swift and Sheeran first released their duet 'Everything Has Changed,' along with an accompanying music video, back in 2012 when Swift's Red first debuted. In 2021, they recorded 'Run' together for the album's re-release as one of the vault tracks. Though 'Everything Has Changed' ended up on the original album, they revealed 'Run' was actually written first.
'The Joker and the Queen' remix drops on Friday (February 11). Are you excited about this new Swift/Sheeran collaboration?