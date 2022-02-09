Eric Church Announces 'One-Of-A-Kind' Show In Milwaukee

By Kelly Fisher

February 9, 2022

ATLive 2021
Photo: Getty Images

Eric Church is gearing up for a “one-of-a-kind” show in Milwaukee that’ll be even “bigger and better” than any show he’s ever played in the city before. The “Heart On Fire” artist took to his social media channels on Wednesday morning (February 9), delivering all the details fans need to know:

“Hey everybody, it’s Eric Church. It’s been great seeing you on the road so far for the ‘Gather Again Tour.’ When we announced this tour last year, our goal was to play for as many of you in as many cities as possible. I’m excited to tell you we are adding a couple of one-of-a-kind shows in some brand-new cities. Milwaukee, you are up first. We did not forget about you. One of my favorite cities we’ve ever played in. We’ve always had a special relationship there, and you know I could not leave you out. We are headed to American Family Field (on) Saturday, May 28, Memorial Day weekend, for a show that will be even bigger and better than the last time I came to town. And, I’m bringing some friends: Brothers Osborne (and) Parker McCollum.”

The “Church Choir” gets first dibs at tickets, beginning Friday (February 11). Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m. CT. at ericchurch.com.

The announcement comes shortly after Church shared a mysterious post on Tuesday (February 8), teasing something coming “Tomorrow,” and seemingly hinting at something happening in Milwaukee. The added show comes at the heels of Church’s ongoing “Gather Again Tour,” and his massive triple album, Heart & Soul. Check out Church’s announcement here.

