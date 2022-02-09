'Highly Pathogenic': Avian Influenza Found At Indiana Turkey Farm

By Ginny Reese

February 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

An Indiana turkey farm is currently under quarantine after 100 of its birds died from avian influenza, reported 13 WTHR. The highly pathogenic avian flu hasn't been reported in the state since 2016.

According to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratory notified that the birds from a commercial turkey farm in Dubois County tested positive for the H5N1 avian influenza.

There have been no human cases of avian influenza viruses detected in the United States. The strain mostly poses a threat to Indiana's poultry industry, which is third in the nation for turkey production.

What does "highly pathogenic" this mean?

"Highly pathogenic" means that it is more severe and contagious among birds.

Does this pose a food safety risk?

Avian flu does not pose a food safety risk as long as poultry and eggs are cooked properly.

What are the symptoms of avian influenza for farmers and hobby poultry owners to look out for?

  • Sudden death without clinical signs
  • Lack of energy or appetite
  • Decreased egg production
  • Soft-shelled or misshapen eggs
  • Swelling or purple discoloration of head, eyelids, comb, hocks
  • Nasal discharge
  • Coughing
  • Sneezing
  • Incoordination
  • Diarrhea
