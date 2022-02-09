Where To Get The Best Pizza In Indianapolis

America is a country that loves pizza. We use pizza as a go-to for almost any occasion- birthdays, celebrations, sleepovers, or just family nights at home.

The country is so obsessed with the cheesy goodness that there is a whole day dedicated to the dish. February 9th is National Pizza Day.

Yelp has a full list of places to get the best pizza in the city.

According to Yelp, the highest-rated pizza place in Indianapolis is Futuro. So what sets this eatery's pizza apart from the rest? One Yelp reviewer wrote:

"Decided to order a pizza for pickup after seeing many people I know rave about Futuro. Hands down these pies are amazing !! Fresh and wide variety of toppings that you really couldn't go wrong with either a make your own pie or specialty pizza. We went with the Spotted Pig which has applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños, goat cheese, ricotta, and hot honey. The hot honey made the crust extra crispy and caramelized since we got the Detroit style. SO GOOD. We also opted for the breadsticks which did not disappoint."

Here are the top ten highest-rated pizza places in the city:

Futuro Bazbeaux Pizza King Dough Indy Las Chance Pizza Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza Goodfellas Pizzeria- Mass Ave Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Diavolo Pizza Brozinni Pizzeria at Speedway Greek's Pizzeria- Indianapolis

Click here to check out the full list of the best pizza places int he city.