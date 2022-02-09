Julia Fox Speaks Out Following Kanye West's Plea To Get Kim Kardashian Back

Shortly after, the Uncut Gems star liked Kanye's post, then spoke out about her current relationship with the rapper, sharing:

"Obviously it looks a certain way, but people don’t know the conversations happening behind the scenes, and you know, I’ve been around. I'm sure there's still some residual feelings, and that's normal, it's human. I also know that he's with me now. And that's all that matters."

The actress went on to admit that she has in fact felt pressure to step up her style since getting with Kanye, adding:

“I definitely do need to be nudged a little bit and pushed out of my comfort zone and I love that. I don’t think anyone has been able to succeed in that because I’m stubborn and I’m going to wear the things that I’m comfortable in.”

Julia's comments come on the heels of Kim Kardashian speaking out about her pending divorce from West, telling Vogue:

I've chosen myself. For so long, I did what made other people happy, and I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I've chosen myself. I think it's okay to choose you."