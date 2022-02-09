Kanye West Pleads To Reunite With Kim Kardashian And The Kids: 'God Please'
By Kiyonna Anthony
February 9, 2022
After splurging on Birkin bags for his new girlfriend Julia Fox and leaking text messages from estranged wife Kim Kardashian, Kanye West is singing a totally different tune this week. On Tuesday, Ye took to social media to beg for his family back, sharing a collage of photos of Kim and kids from their recent shoot with Vogue magazine. He pleaded:
"GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER"
Ironically, Kanye's comments on the heels of Kim's interview with the prestigious mag, in which she graces the cover, where she speaks about her pending divorce from the Grammy Award winning star, sharing:
"I've chosen myself. For so long, I did what made other people happy, and I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I've chosen myself. I think it's okay to choose you."
The SKIMs founder also opened up about co-parenting, sharing:
"You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be 'Your dad's the best.' Make sure you are your co-parent's biggest cheerleader, no matter what you're personally going through."
Kanye's current girlfriend Julia Fox doesn't seem too bothered about her beau's latest plea --- the actress liked the rapper's message on Instagram. As for Kanye, his petition to get his family back is a far cry from his recent mood in which he revealed private text between himself, Kim and even the director's of his upcoming Netflix documentary.
Kim has yet to respond to her former soon-to-be former husband's plea.