Kodak Black Shows Off His Flawless Singing Skills In Grungy New Video
By Kiyonna Anthony
February 9, 2022
Kodak Black is back with a brand new video, and this time around, his dropping details on highly anticipated fifth studio album. On Wednesday, the Florida-bred rapper took to Instagram to share the release date cover art for his upcoming project Back For Everything, simply captioning the photo:
2-25-22
Along with his release date news, Black also dropped the video for his latest single "Grinding All Season" from BFE in which he gives fans a glimpse of his vocals, singing:
"I been vibin' for a reason (Reason, ayy). I been grindin' all season (Season, ayy). I been standin' away from leeches (Leeches, uh). I bet you can never say you seen it. Hellcats, Demons, 'vertibles, 'Rari. Diamonds gleamin', vultures, zombies. Checkbooks, laptops, long-knife, fat G---. Trap full of them G----."
Back For Everything is slated have 19 tracks, including the rapper's 2021 smash hits Love & War” and the smash hit “Super Gremlin.” Kodak even teased a possible collaboration with Ed Sheeran that could potentially land on the album. Earlier this month, Black tweeted:
“I Got A Song Wit Ed Sheeran & Other Elite Artists I Snapped Within a Year. My Song With Ed Sheeran So Fye I’m Tryna Decide Should I Put It On This Album Or My Album In August.”
My Song With Ed Sheeran So Fye 🔥 I’m Tryna Decide Should I Put It On This Album Or My Album In August 🤔🤷 🥶— Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) February 6, 2022
As for his personal life, Kodak has been persistent in trying to get New York rapper DreamDoll to be his Valentine this year. Just last week, he posted snack cakes to his Twitter page, pleading with Dream:
“I Ain’t Saying You Gotta B Mine All I Wanna Know Is Will You Be My Valentine ??? Only 8 Of These Watches Was Made & I Know Pink Yo Favorite Color … I Got Rafaello Ready To Push Dat Button , Just Fa You Bae You Special You My Dream Girl @dreamdoll @rafaelloandco,."
Catch Kodak's fifth studio album Back For Everything dropping February 25th.