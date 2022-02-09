Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Matching Green Hair & Nails: 'Manifesting Money'
By Kiyonna Anthony
February 9, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion has been consistent in giving her followers gorgeous content. On Tuesday, she blessed fans with photo dump of herself rocking matching green hair, nails and a handbag. Meg caption the stunning post:
"Green Bc I’m manifesting mo money."
This isn't the first time this week the Grammy Award winning star graced the 'gram with internet stopping pics. Earlier this week, she gave fans an update on her life with a slew of photos, including a sultry all black moment and personal gym flicks. Megan caption the photo dump:
"Been working be back soon - megs. Money set"
Meg has been working, indeed. Earlier this month, Frito Lay released a teaser of their upcoming Super Bowl ad, starring the Hot Girl herself, in which she tackles wild life while enjoying a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos. The star even wrote a song to go along with her new ad starring herself and singer Charlie Puth , entitled ‘Flamin’ Hottie’. Thee Stallion took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of the OG Parker produced track, sharing:
"#FlaminHot_Partner I’ve been eating Flamin hot @cheetos all my life and now they asked me to make a song abt it. Real Hot Girl Chips. Flamin’ Hottie out now with @doritos and @cheetos. it's only available for two weeks so get it while it's (fire)"
Puth spoke about working with Megan for the highly anticipated ad, telling Rolling Stone:
"I was really excited about it because they just told me to be myself [and] that they were going to transform me into a fox beatboxing."
Check out Megan new track "Flamin' Hottie" below.