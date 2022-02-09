Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Matching Green Hair & Nails: 'Manifesting Money'

Meg has been working, indeed. Earlier this month, Frito Lay released a teaser of their upcoming Super Bowl ad, starring the Hot Girl herself, in which she tackles wild life while enjoying a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos. The star even wrote a song to go along with her new ad starring herself and singer Charlie Puth , entitled ‘Flamin’ Hottie’. Thee Stallion took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of the OG Parker produced track, sharing:

"#FlaminHot_Partner I’ve been eating Flamin hot @cheetos all my life and now they asked me to make a song abt it. Real Hot Girl Chips. Flamin’ Hottie out now with @doritos and @cheetos. it's only available for two weeks so get it while it's (fire)"