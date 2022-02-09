Måneskin Gush Over Partying With Ed Sheeran: 'He’s A Good Party Animal!'

Måneskin may not have taken home any Brit Awards on Tuesday night (February 8), but fans were awarded with a wonderful anecdote when the band spoke with NME during an interview before the ceremony.

When asked who they were most excited to catch up with that night, the Italian rocker had an unexpected answer: Ed Sheeran.

“He’s a good party animal!" singer Damiano David exclaimed. "We had a good party with him.”

They also gave fans an update on the follow-up to their 2021 album Teatro d’ira: Vol. I. “We just want to let the music lead us,” David said about the vibe of their upcoming album. “We just want to write new music and see how it goes.”

Though they didn't win at the Brits, Måneskin's year has been off to a great start. Last month, they performed a dazzling set at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One and the following weekend electrified the Saturday Night Live stage for the first time.

Their already impressive 2022 comes on the heels of a breakout year in 2021, which was catapulted by their Eurovision win. The band recently discussed their exponential (and unexpected) rise to the top with the Los Angeles Times.

“The fact that there’s a band in the top of the charts playing just three instruments, it’s something that hasn’t happened for so long,” Victoria De Angelis said. “But we didn’t expect it to happen in such a short amount of time.”