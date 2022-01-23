Måneskin Play The Hits During Electric 'Saturday Night Live' Debut

By Katrina Nattress

January 23, 2022

Saturday Night Live - Season 47
Photo: NBCUniversal

Måneskin made their Saturday Night Live debut last night (January 22) and unsurprisingly blew the roof off. The Italian rockers started the night with their cover of The Four Seasons' hit "Beggin'" and showed their undeniably chemistry — and singer Damiano David's command of the stage — with an electrifying performance of "I Wanna Be Your Slave."

The episode, hosted by former cast member Will Forte, was the second of the year. Bleachers made their SNL debut on January 15, and band leader Jack Antonoff brought out his dad to play guitar to celebrate the special occasion.

Watch Måneskin perform "Beggin'" and "I Wanna Be Your Slave" below.

Måneskin's SNL performance follows an equally dazzling set at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One last weekend.

The Italian rockers' already electric 2022 comes on the heels of a breakout year in 2021, which was catapulted by their Eurovision win. The band recently discussed their exponential (and unexpected) rise to the top with theLos Angeles Times.

“The fact that there’s a band in the top of the charts playing just three instruments, it’s something that hasn’t happened for so long,” De Angelis said. “But we didn’t expect it to happen in such a short amount of time.”

Måneskin
