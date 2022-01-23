Måneskin Play The Hits During Electric 'Saturday Night Live' Debut

Måneskin made their Saturday Night Live debut last night (January 22) and unsurprisingly blew the roof off. The Italian rockers started the night with their cover of The Four Seasons' hit "Beggin'" and showed their undeniably chemistry — and singer Damiano David's command of the stage — with an electrifying performance of "I Wanna Be Your Slave."

The episode, hosted by former cast member Will Forte, was the second of the year. Bleachers made their SNL debut on January 15, and band leader Jack Antonoff brought out his dad to play guitar to celebrate the special occasion.

Watch Måneskin perform "Beggin'" and "I Wanna Be Your Slave" below.