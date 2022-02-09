National Park Service Warns Of Strange Structure On North Carolina Beach

By Sarah Tate

February 9, 2022

Photo: Cape Hatteras National Seashore

You don't see this every day. Normally, walking along a beach means you'll find some sand dollars or spot a sea creature floating through the waves. Visitors to one National Park along the North Carolina coast, however, may see something even stranger: a dilapidated house sitting in the surf.

The official Facebook page for the Cape Hatteras National Seashore shared a photo on Wednesday (February 9) of the collapsed house sitting just along the surf, waves crashing along the structure in the background. The National Park Service also offered beachgoers a warning about possible debris in the water, WRAL reports.

"Cape Hatteras National Seashore visitors should use caution when participating in recreational activities on the beach and in the ocean between the villages of Rodanthe and Salvo due to debris from a collapsed house," the post reads.

Check out the strange sight below.

NEWS RELEASE Cape Hatteras National Seashore visitors should use caution when participating in recreational activities...

Posted by Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

The National Park urged caution to beachgoers in the area surrounding the collapsed house on Ocean Drive in Rodanthe but noted that some debris had been reported as far as seven miles south of the site.

As of Wednesday afternoon, it is unclear how the structure may have collapsed. The National Park Service is working with Dare County to remove the house and debris from the area.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices