National Park Service Warns Of Strange Structure On North Carolina Beach

You don't see this every day. Normally, walking along a beach means you'll find some sand dollars or spot a sea creature floating through the waves. Visitors to one National Park along the North Carolina coast, however, may see something even stranger: a dilapidated house sitting in the surf.

The official Facebook page for the Cape Hatteras National Seashore shared a photo on Wednesday (February 9) of the collapsed house sitting just along the surf, waves crashing along the structure in the background. The National Park Service also offered beachgoers a warning about possible debris in the water, WRAL reports.

"Cape Hatteras National Seashore visitors should use caution when participating in recreational activities on the beach and in the ocean between the villages of Rodanthe and Salvo due to debris from a collapsed house," the post reads.

Check out the strange sight below.