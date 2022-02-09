Seattle Donut Shop Among The Best New Places To Eat In 2022

New restaurants are opening up every year in the United States, attracting both local eaters and tourists from across the country. Some are food carts and bakeries, while others are fancy sit-downs and unconventional spots.

LoveFood found the best eateries in every state that opened in 2022. When it comes to Washington state, writers say this spot is creating some serious buzz:

Dough Joy!

Selling 100% plant-based donuts, free of animal products, Dough Joy is committed to giving you a delicious eating experience. It's not just their donuts though -- they're also making funnel cakes, french toast, and other decadent dishes.