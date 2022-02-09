Seattle Donut Shop Among The Best New Places To Eat In 2022
By Zuri Anderson
February 9, 2022
New restaurants are opening up every year in the United States, attracting both local eaters and tourists from across the country. Some are food carts and bakeries, while others are fancy sit-downs and unconventional spots.
LoveFood found the best eateries in every state that opened in 2022. When it comes to Washington state, writers say this spot is creating some serious buzz:
Selling 100% plant-based donuts, free of animal products, Dough Joy is committed to giving you a delicious eating experience. It's not just their donuts though -- they're also making funnel cakes, french toast, and other decadent dishes.
Here's what writers had to say about the Seattle donut shop:
"Dough Joy in Seattle – opened in January 2022 – is about as cute as a place can be. Located in Capitol Hill, it's all decked out with pastel pink, bright neon, wooden beams and plants, and it's the city's first and only all-vegan doughnut shop and café. Creative flavours range from banana French toast to peanut butter and Oreo. The 'Cookie Butta' hot chocolate is irresistible too."
You can find Dough Joy at 1316 E Pike St. in Seattle.
