Texas High School Basketball Player Dies During Game
By Dani Medina
February 9, 2022
A student-athlete at Alto High School in Alto, Texas, died Tuesday during a high school basketball game.
The student, identified as sophomore Devonte Mumphrey, collapsed in the second quarter of a game against Mount Enterprise, according to Newsweek. It's not clear why Mumphrey collapsed. Life-saving attempts were made to revive Mumphrey, but they were not successful.
The Alto Independent School District released a statement Tuesday from Superintendent Kelly West on its Facebook page:
"Alto ISD experienced the tragic loss of a student-athlete during tonight's home basketball game. Out of respect for the family and in light of student privacy obligations, the District cannot provide details at this time. During the coming days and weeks, we will provide our students, staff, and community the support needed to process this tragedy.
"Grief counselors and local pastors will be on-site in the cafeteria starting at 7:15 a.m. tomorrow morning, Wednesday, February 9th.
"All of Alto ISD sends its deepest condolences to the student's family. Please keep our community in your prayers."
Posted by ALTO ISD on Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Mumphrey was nominated for Mr. Texas Basketball Player of the Week after scoring 45 points in a game in January, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. In addition to basketball, Mumphrey also played on the Alto High School football team. He was named District Newcomer of the Year in both sports, according to the father of one of Mumphrey's best friends.
According to Newsweek, this isn't the first time an Alto ISD student has died during a high school sports game. In 2015, Cam'ron Matthews collapsed on the sideline and died during a high school football game.