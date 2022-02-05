Tom Hanks Responds To Typewritten Letters From Texas High School Students

Some Texas high school students "got mail" last week from none other than Tom Hanks himself.

Students and teachers at Heights High School in Houston sent the Academy Award-winning actor typewritten letters back in November and he replied with a typewritten letter in January, according to KVUE.

Teacher Donna Kay Mergese shared photos of the letters on Twitter on January 26. "Thank you Tom Hanks for the feedback to our messages by way of typewritten, handwritten letters sent by U.S. Mail as the medium. This is simply the sweetest and we are so grateful to hear back from you," she said in the tweet.

Here's what her letter said to Hanks:

"Sending a greeting to say you are much appreciated. My family loves you! I am typing on a Smith-Corona Galaxie II. A little rusty but still cool. I am a teacher in Houston and enclosed are a few fan letters from students. Please enjoy! Happy holidays to you and your family."

Hanks replied to Mergese:

"Keep those kids writing letters! There is nothing better than getting/sending a missive. Your Smith-Corona Galaxie II needs the keys to be scrubbed with a stuff toothbrush and a bit of alcohol. Glad you have it in use. Happy 2022!"