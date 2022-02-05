Tom Hanks Responds To Typewritten Letters From Texas High School Students
By Dani Medina
February 5, 2022
Some Texas high school students "got mail" last week from none other than Tom Hanks himself.
Students and teachers at Heights High School in Houston sent the Academy Award-winning actor typewritten letters back in November and he replied with a typewritten letter in January, according to KVUE.
Teacher Donna Kay Mergese shared photos of the letters on Twitter on January 26. "Thank you Tom Hanks for the feedback to our messages by way of typewritten, handwritten letters sent by U.S. Mail as the medium. This is simply the sweetest and we are so grateful to hear back from you," she said in the tweet.
Here's what her letter said to Hanks:
"Sending a greeting to say you are much appreciated. My family loves you! I am typing on a Smith-Corona Galaxie II. A little rusty but still cool. I am a teacher in Houston and enclosed are a few fan letters from students. Please enjoy! Happy holidays to you and your family."
Hanks replied to Mergese:
"Keep those kids writing letters! There is nothing better than getting/sending a missive. Your Smith-Corona Galaxie II needs the keys to be scrubbed with a stuff toothbrush and a bit of alcohol. Glad you have it in use. Happy 2022!"
Thank you #TomHanks for the feedback to our messages by way of typewritten, handwritten letters sent by U.S Mail as the medium. This is simply the sweetest and we are so grateful to hear back from you! #typewriters #lettersinthemail #missive pic.twitter.com/h4wL3J6JJz— Bulldog Finance (@BulldogFinance) January 26, 2022
It's no secret Hanks loves typewriters. In 2017, the Forrest Gump actor told CBS Sunday Morning he has a collection of over 100 typewriters. His obsession kicked off in college and he's had a "bizarre, strange need" for them ever since.
This isn't the first time Hanks responds to fan letters via typewriter. In 2020, Hanks became pen pals with an 8-year-old boy in Australia who said he was bullied because of his name. In November 2021, Hanks visited a typewriter store near Nashville where the owner once sent him a letter. Hanks told him he would visit one day – and he did.